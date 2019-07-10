Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Its Stake; Granite Investment Partners Decreased Its Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) as Stock Declined

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $201.14. About 7.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 23/05/2018 – Okta and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Power and Secure Enterprise Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 14,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,365 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65 million, down from 323,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 9,021 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.47 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,500 shares to 201,425 shares, valued at $237.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd holds 4.69% or 46,940 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Circle accumulated 289,837 shares. Hendershot Investments accumulated 19,084 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Thomas White Int holds 0.23% or 7,780 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,303 shares. 18,592 are held by Freestone Holding Limited Company. Rnc Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 18,836 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 81,232 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,425 shares. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Invest Advisors Inc invested in 1.82% or 231,288 shares. Blackrock reported 1.1% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 0.93% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Company owns 10,637 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,086 shares. Sei holds 0% or 8,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 19,154 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). California Employees Retirement System owns 40,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Art Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,945 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,192 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,182 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 178,531 shares to 372,227 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 60,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Chromadex Corp.