Facebook (FB) Holder Rothschild Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $10.13 Million; Stock Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 140,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.46M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Google to ban all ads related to Irish abortion referendum; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.13M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.