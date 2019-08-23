Facebook (FB) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Raised Holding by $2.40 Million; As Twitter (TWTR) Valuation Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Lifted by $65.42 Million Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video)

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61M, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 8.14 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,555 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB).

