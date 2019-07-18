Facebook (FB) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Cut Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 13.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $201.02. About 8.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Nordea’s Beslik Says Facebook a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risk (Video); 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,163 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 65,900 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0.61% or 119,902 shares. Howland Capital Management Lc reported 5,069 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,254 shares. First Washington, Washington-based fund reported 500 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Mngmt has 2.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 545,590 are held by Westfield Capital Management Lp. 41,427 are held by First Amer National Bank. Int Investors holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37.72 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 2.76M shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp reported 179,038 shares stake. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 21,657 were accumulated by Cambridge. 248,438 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 173,355 shares or 7.64% of the stock. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 5,089 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 51,554 are held by Mcdaniel Terry & Co. 5,996 were accumulated by Veritas Mgmt Llp. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Com invested in 2.79% or 187,939 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.95% stake. Illinois-based New England Rech & Management has invested 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kanawha Management Lc holds 91,163 shares. Moreover, West Oak Ltd Liability has 1.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco International holds 4.43% or 143,465 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.23 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.