Facebook (FB) Holder Private Advisor Group Has Cut Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Prospector Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 8,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 112,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO to meet with European Parliament to talk privacy — company; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Rep. Fortenberry: Fort Report: Facebook or Hatebook?; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after conservative research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares to 110,100 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prudential Public Ltd reported 2.73 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Old Point Trust Svcs N A has 6,691 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.03% stake. First Mercantile Commerce has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Staley Advisers owns 7,551 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of The West reported 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Court Place Advisors Llc owns 4,461 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 145,339 are owned by Blair William Communication Il. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 39,347 shares. Whitnell And Com accumulated 0.94% or 48,880 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 104,261 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 4.30 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 78 shares. United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,757 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 6,786 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc owns 2,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital Global Invsts reported 71.67 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd reported 0.41% stake. 1,717 were reported by Athena Cap Advsrs. Cambridge Trust reported 117,421 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 623,299 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 2.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 260,593 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,105 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 21,186 shares. Capital Intll Investors has invested 2.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei Invests Co stated it has 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 32,197 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blue Finance invested in 28,963 shares or 2.53% of the stock.

