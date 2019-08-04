Facebook (FB) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Boosted Position by $1.48 Million; A B M Industries (ABM) Market Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 8,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 71,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 62,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS HAS INVITED FACEBOOK’S EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ASK WHETHER GERMAN ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY DATA “SCANDAL”; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 12/04/2018 – Up to $2 billion of Facebook’s revenue may be at risk after data leak scandal; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 09/05/2018 – SINGAPORE PREMIER LEE COMMENTS ON MALAYSIA IN FACEBOOK UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 193,900 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,885 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 45,532 shares. Harber Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 74,235 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M Holdg Secs reported 17,677 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 1,400 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 15.75M shares for 8.33% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 18,533 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tradewinds Capital Ltd has 5,240 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,429 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,756 shares. Meridian Management holds 1.45% or 17,601 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust Commerce owns 6,284 shares. Synovus holds 97,835 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,244 are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 42,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 798 shares. First Advisors LP owns 37,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palouse Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 8,908 shares. Jefferies Lc owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M&R Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,498 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gru One Trading Lp reported 1,885 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Franklin Resources owns 1.57 million shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 113,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock.