Facebook (FB) Holder Polen Capital Management Has Raised Position; Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Valuation Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Its Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 44,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 278,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 233,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 814,104 shares traded or 145.34% up from the average. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81B, up from 7.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 26/03/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: BREAKING: Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (NYSE:SNN) by 42,640 shares to 225,177 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,953 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold VRA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 13.16% more from 22.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests holds 129,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 52,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.05% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) or 38,297 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 3.17M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 101,043 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 9,046 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 32,450 shares. 639,793 are held by State Street Corporation. California Employees Retirement System invested in 133,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 89 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 16,590 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 6,983 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 296,628 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital Inc owns 250,065 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Argent Trust owns 39,278 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Michigan-based Dillon & Assoc has invested 2.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.01% or 139,000 shares in its portfolio. 300 were reported by Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Puzo Michael J has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 60,000 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 200 shares. Essex Invest Lc holds 12,096 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Corp has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 10,467 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Retail Bank. Wealth Planning Ltd Co invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Federated Pa has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). J Goldman And Communication Limited Partnership invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50 million shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).