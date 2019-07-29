Facebook (FB) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Capital International LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $2.00 Million

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 24,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 5.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 07/04/2018 – Facebook says it’ll now require political-leaning advertisers to verify their identity. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 1.89M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 34,216 were reported by Pictet Bancorp And Tru Limited. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited has 5.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Advsr holds 1.82% or 231,288 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 2,031 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 95,800 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Company has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Mngmt Corp has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory owns 82,303 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,586 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesley Taft And Assoc Llc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,679 were reported by Homrich And Berg. 4,044 are held by Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 23,006 shares to 63,088 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 77,200 shares. Earnest Lc has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 487 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Valley National Advisers accumulated 3,015 shares. 20,813 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 409 shares or 0% of the stock. First Western Cap Mngmt has invested 3.51% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 688,806 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Principal Financial Group reported 1.61 million shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 137,235 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Citigroup reported 2.96 million shares stake. Jnba Fincl has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3,000 shares. 915 are held by Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares to 11,757 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.