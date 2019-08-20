Facebook (FB) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Stake; Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) Market Value Declined While Swedbank Trimmed Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Graham Hits on Sensitive Topic … Is Facebook a Monopoly?; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff

Swedbank decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (BABA) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 29,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.26M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Alibaba Group Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 2.55% or 32,867 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.31% or 28,554 shares. Carlson Management stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stoneridge Invest Prns Llc holds 25,971 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Com reported 300,176 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 4,976 shares. American Int Gru has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 602 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc stated it has 18,270 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 51,103 shares. Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.59% or 17,240 shares in its portfolio. 38,618 are owned by Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $161.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 93,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).