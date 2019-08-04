Facebook (FB) Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted Stake by $305,440 as Market Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, E&G Advisors LP Raised Holding by $372,020

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end, via @TradingNation; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES ON DATA; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 14/05/2018 – Jamie Heywood, U.K. director of electronics at Amazon, will join Uber next month as its new regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.