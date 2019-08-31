Facebook (FB) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Cyrusone (CONE) Position Has Upped by Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 20/04/2018 – Facebook to roll out political ad feature in time for German state vote; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods; 05/04/2018 – In an interview with Bloomberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took responsibility for Facebook’s data privacy issues; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 143,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.93M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 520,964 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Invsts, a California-based fund reported 37.72 million shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 14,233 shares. Ghp Investment invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green & Partners LP holds 60,000 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 60,105 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Markston Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 78,888 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.82% or 3.44 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 2.65M shares. Globeflex Lp reported 1,078 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors Corp reported 259,660 shares. North Star Invest holds 21,186 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 259,197 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,703 shares. Route One Invest Company Limited Partnership holds 1.56M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested in 79,733 shares or 0.93% of the stock.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares to 1,056 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,108 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 48,650 shares to 819,213 shares, valued at $144.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 4.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,577 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CyrusOne (CONE) Said to Explore Sale After Takeover Interest – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 448,044 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 240 shares. Honeywell invested in 46,931 shares or 0.96% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 59,654 shares. Miles Cap invested 0.2% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Brinker Capital owns 11,571 shares. Fca Corp Tx has 5,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sageworth Company invested in 494 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 37,100 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 43,858 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 72,451 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 333,425 shares.