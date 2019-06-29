Facebook (FB) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Boosted Stake by $690,228 as Stock Rose; Lhc Group (LHCG) Share Price Rose While Timpani Capital Management Cut Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 52,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.58. About 210,558 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 3,270 shares to 5,428 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,656 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp invested in 0.71% or 178,938 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,250 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 87,178 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 545,802 shares. Portolan Lc has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 69,060 shares. Dana Inv Advsr has 1.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ing Groep Nv invested in 1.07M shares. Horan holds 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 170,838 shares. Arbor Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 1,798 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation stated it has 380 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability has 5.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birinyi Assoc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,250 shares. Centurylink Inv holds 1.41% or 20,709 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares to 16,113 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49M for 29.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $14.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 1,840 are held by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Comm Savings Bank accumulated 5,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 20 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 543 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 694,260 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Shelton Cap, a California-based fund reported 325 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 30,990 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% or 45,057 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 3.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 20,757 are held by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. 78,532 are held by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,679 shares.