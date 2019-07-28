Facebook (FB) Holder Pathstone Family Office Lifted Its Holding by $560,416 as Share Price Rose; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) Decreased by $2.85 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.82M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 187.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $862,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Com reported 1.52 million shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,725 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6.37 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,850 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,928 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,552 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 13,986 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,810 shares. Bailard Inc owns 143,649 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.27% or 18,330 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.91% or 18.02 million shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares to 44 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.44M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.