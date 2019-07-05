Facebook (FB) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $32.48 Million; Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $379,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 8,096 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security accumulated 13,518 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) reported 47,777 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,655 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loews Corp has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,595 shares. World Asset Incorporated invested in 17,543 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fmr Lc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moon Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 26,723 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 20,605 shares. Burney Company invested in 0.23% or 31,924 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 372,871 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 598,489 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 891 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SentinelOne Named McKesson Technology’s Partner of the Year – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson cuts ownership requirement to call special meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares to 53,321 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64 million for 11.31 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Facebook vs. Twitter – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Is Ready for a Bounce – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.