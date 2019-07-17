Facebook (FB) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Ntv Asset Management Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $326,190; Market Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $203.18. About 1.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 12/05/2018 – Godard injects anarchic spirit at Cannes with small screen cameo; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL FURTHER RESTRICT DEVELOPER ACCESS TO USER DATA; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – NPR: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by leaders of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $203.19. About 1.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 04/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Facebook now says information of 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,580 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 2,149 are held by Milestone Grp Inc Incorporated. 17,595 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 25,052 shares. Community Trust & Inv Com holds 2.75% or 133,635 shares. 1,700 are owned by Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corp. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 109,597 shares stake. Bp Public Limited Liability Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 778 shares. Moreover, Planning Ltd Company has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Enterprise Fincl Services reported 4,981 shares. 1,324 were accumulated by Court Place Ltd Co. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 7,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.73 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “$5 Billion Won’t Make Facebook Better – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 59,692 shares. Aperio Group Llc stated it has 1.40 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Management has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 5.85M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 150,000 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 5,329 shares. 9,691 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,261 shares. Psagot Inv House invested in 141,559 shares or 1% of the stock. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Group has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 102 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Ny has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willingdon Wealth invested in 33,399 shares.