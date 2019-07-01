Facebook (FB) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $3.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 17.49 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 9.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 26/04/2018 – Unlike in U.S., Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 212,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd reported 2,575 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 317,180 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zebra Mngmt Lc holds 2,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust accumulated 65,506 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Lc accumulated 24,923 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 26,495 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na reported 140,405 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Oregon-based fund reported 9,292 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 487,385 shares. 2.18M are held by Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited. Kames Cap Pcl holds 291,655 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Com holds 11,215 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 3,303 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. 750 shares valued at $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 227,997 were accumulated by Cohen. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 673,554 shares. Citizens And Northern accumulated 7,315 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ftb Advsr invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fdx Advisors owns 161,756 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel Incorporated stated it has 496,799 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 1.01 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.20 million shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,625 were reported by First Bancorp Sioux Falls. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 257,353 shares. Azimuth Cap reported 1.93% stake. Washington Tru Com owns 224,916 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares to 44,108 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.