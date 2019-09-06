Facebook (FB) Holder Northstar Group Increased Its Holding by $344,284; Lpl Financial Increased Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $504,553 as Valuation Declined

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 122.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 10,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 18,713 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 8,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 56,643 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.93. About 2.89M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS OPERATIONS AND PLATFORM IN MYANMAR , NEED MORE POLICY PEOPLE ON THE GROUND; 09/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEAR FACEBOOK DIDN’T DO ENOUGH TO STOP HARM; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated owns 53,267 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 0.7% or 60,105 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company holds 422,563 shares. Strategic Fin Service holds 0.57% or 24,758 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,698 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prtn Ltd has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 104,398 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,425 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Argent Com holds 0.66% or 38,102 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 130,287 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 4.88M shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 15,275 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability owns 103,574 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,836 shares to 29,817 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 31,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,834 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).