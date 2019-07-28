Facebook (FB) Holder Northstar Group Has Upped Stake by $344,284 as Valuation Rose; 13D Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut as Stock Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table)

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Harvested Data of Up to 87 Million Users; 06/05/2018 – Release of Facebook Ads Could Come As Soon As This Week; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Tries to Calm Advertisers After Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares to 881,457 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

