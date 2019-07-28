Facebook (FB) Holder New England Research & Management Decreased Its Position; Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Increased Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) by 89.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 782,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62 million, up from 876,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 555,404 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 7,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 23/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Here’s one way to help Facebook protect data; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As FTC settles with Facebook, NC continues to investigate how company handled user data – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.09% or 6,305 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Mgmt Professionals stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 88,158 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H & owns 171,274 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 794,591 shares. 279,807 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Whetstone Cap Advisors Ltd Com has 6.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 99,199 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,655 shares. 19,084 were accumulated by Hendershot Invs. Rdl Finance Incorporated owns 5,685 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc owns 9,112 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Athena Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1,717 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 6,747 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,373 shares to 2,218 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Adr Representing Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,621 shares, and cut its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare: 4 Deaths And Tracking Bracelet Fail To Preclude Elizabeth Breck’s Disappearance At Sierra Tucson – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hospital Industry Outlook: Demography, Consolidation Act As Tailwinds – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 37,144 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 63,516 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.58% or 147,717 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Limited invested in 707,858 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 24,662 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc accumulated 0.31% or 325,881 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 60,060 shares in its portfolio. 45,125 were accumulated by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. Jennison Ltd Liability Company accumulated 529,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).