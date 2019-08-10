Facebook (FB) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Stake by $11.35 Million; Johnson Financial Group Has Trimmed Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding by $523,159; Share Value Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 43.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 7,364 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 13,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.64M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 17/03/2018 – Embracing China, Facebook and Himself, Cambodia’s Ruler Digs In; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 7,004 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% or 706 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl owns 805,393 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.01% or 841 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bangor Bank & Trust accumulated 3,677 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 300 shares. 9,662 are held by M Holdings Securities. Miles reported 0.83% stake. Virtu Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Jefferies Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 40,928 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 23,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 245,980 shares in its portfolio.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 27,706 shares to 326,480 shares, valued at $80.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 46,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,726 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).