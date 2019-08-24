Facebook (FB) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Position by $1.29 Million as Share Value Rose; Slate Path Capital LP Lifted Zillow Group (Z) Position by $3.37 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.13M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 49,468 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 57,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling; 19/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.