Facebook (FB) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lowered Holding by $484,056 as Shares Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $33.45 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.48M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 20/03/2018 – FB: FTC said to be probing $FB for use of personal data- FXMacro – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $240.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier accumulated 26,095 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 15,241 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 188,383 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Southpoint Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.96% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aravt Global Lc holds 771,000 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Orrstown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.17% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 676,200 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Landscape invested in 0.08% or 30,388 shares. 33,057 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 108,000 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 22,159 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LKQ Corp.: Now Is Not The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 750 shares. 31,062 are owned by Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 2,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset holds 37,002 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,315 were reported by Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Com. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 659,414 shares stake. Ipswich Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,343 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 12,892 were accumulated by Waverton Management Ltd. Oarsman Capital holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,492 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leuthold Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.77% or 34,140 shares. Moreover, Personal Advisors has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,660 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 5.30 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 77,981 shares to 78,481 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).