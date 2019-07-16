Facebook (FB) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Has Upped by Argent Capital Management Llc

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $204.06. About 7.03 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – With Facebook’s power comes the responsibility to protect the privacy of people’s data, says Rep. John Sarbanes; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 22/03/2018 – TAJANI: MANY QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED ON FACEBOOK

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 107.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 159,537 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.27M, up from 148,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,250 shares to 34,345 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corporation by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,850 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

