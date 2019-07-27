Facebook (FB) Holder Main Street Research Has Trimmed Holding by $894,740 as Stock Price Rose; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Raised Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Share Value Rose

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 12/05/2018 – Godard injects anarchic spirit at Cannes with small screen cameo; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,180 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt owns 5,710 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nordea Management holds 0.16% or 718,830 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Lc owns 12,857 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Lc has 44,410 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.72% or 84,475 shares. D Scott Neal Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,696 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 98,094 shares. Holowesko Prtn Ltd holds 6,600 shares. Edmp Inc owns 23,174 shares. Hightower Service Lta stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hourglass Lc holds 6,926 shares. The New York-based Howard Cap Mgmt has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roberts Glore And Il holds 18,308 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock or 9,079 shares. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 445 shares to 8,230 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

