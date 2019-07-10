Facebook (FB) Holder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Stake by $775,386; As Weibo (WB) Valuation Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped by $342,027 Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corporation (WB) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,558 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 54,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 363,924 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 4,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 6.58M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.49 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.24% or 241,991 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 104,297 shares. Hound Prns Limited Com owns 1.21 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,237 shares. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 838,175 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.41% stake. Korea Invest has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South State Corp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 232,482 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. North Amer Corp holds 3,009 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Lc reported 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tremblant Capital Group invested in 3.6% or 373,561 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weibo Announces Proposed Debt Offering – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.22% or 2.76M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 644,406 shares. Ftb holds 422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 618,793 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 2,662 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 260,415 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 151,224 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 8,845 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.95M shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 17,002 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 120 shares. 414 were reported by Fmr Ltd Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 351,457 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 412,821 shares.