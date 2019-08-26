Facebook (FB) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $498,996; Chou Associates Management Has Lowered Its Position in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) as Shares Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 325,543 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 29/03/2018 – St Louis County: Concourse Level Remodel L.K. Roos Administration Building – RFP 2018-24-TP; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-020-C-2018 (C); 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 75,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 23/03/2018 – The battle to fix Facebook […]; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Executive’s 2016 Memo Shows Company Aware of Its Faults; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

