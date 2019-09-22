Facebook (FB) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Stake by $523,776; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Hcp (HCP) as Market Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 55.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 192,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 157,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 4.04M shares traded or 47.26% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

