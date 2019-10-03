Facebook (FB) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $25.01 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Automatic Data Process (ADP) Holding by $9.56 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Process (ADP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.79M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 129,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 195,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.79 million, down from 325,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 22/03/2018 – Coming up in 30 minutes: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg sits down for a live exclusive interview with CNBC’s @JBoorstin from Facebook’s headquarters. Watch on CNBC TV or; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer & Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.37M are held by Tcw Group. United (D B A Uas Asset Management), New York-based fund reported 2,850 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc invested in 5.93% or 577,756 shares. Amarillo State Bank holds 15,550 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.72 million shares or 2.44% of the stock. Lakewood Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 720,262 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Company accumulated 80,673 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,174 shares. M holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,634 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 767,350 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 6,152 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.32% or 12,096 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zweig owns 108,764 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 109,385 shares to 204,131 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $420.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 67,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 39,277 shares. Central Fincl Bank Tru Com holds 0.01% or 400 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.09% or 2,375 shares. Essex Services holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 15,847 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,463 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.65% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 2,384 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 171,651 shares. Thomasville Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% stake. Ims Cap Management accumulated 0.42% or 3,449 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability owns 13,135 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oakbrook Lc reported 26,575 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc has 1.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 27,909 shares.