Facebook (FB) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose While Premier Asset Managment Lowered Its Position by $587,806

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 24,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 115,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 117,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS AFTER LAST WEEK’S LEARNING, IMMEDIATELY BANNED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA FROM USING ANY OF FACEBOOK’S SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – Poverty with a human face and a Facebook page; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 36,515 shares to 420,115 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.