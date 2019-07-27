Facebook (FB) Holder Intersect Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $857,904; Stock Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 16,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress starting Tuesday in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Simon Cullen: #Breaking: Facebook is going to build a “clear history” button so users can delete their browsing history on the; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, up from 25,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $47.57 million activity. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of stock. ALTSHULER DAVID also sold $5.94M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,722 shares valued at $2.38 million was sold by Sachdev Amit. Another trade for 3,450 shares valued at $658,674 was sold by Parini Michael. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41 million.

