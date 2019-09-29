Facebook (FB) Holder Iconiq Capital Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Its Position by $1.69 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76 million, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 30,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 210,614 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, down from 241,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05 million shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.37% or 12,070 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru Inc accumulated 1,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oakworth accumulated 6,742 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 740,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 184,193 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 23.05 million shares. 545 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Steadfast Capital LP has 7.37M shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Destination Wealth Management invested in 2,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5.23 million shares. New York-based American Intl Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,040 shares to 95,846 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 45,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,848 shares. Trustmark Bank Department invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glacier Peak Limited reported 2.06% stake. Middleton And Incorporated Ma invested in 2.16% or 72,078 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 56,613 shares. Weik invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,594 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,763 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,453 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,202 shares. Peoples Finance stated it has 210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.49 million are held by Pnc Financial Serv. Alpinvest Partners Bv holds 5,115 shares.