Facebook (FB) Holder Guild Investment Management Lifted Stake by $932,190 as Stock Value Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 4,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 15,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 10,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 841,542 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $179.16. About 12.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Exec Addresses Reports of Data Misuse by Cambridge Analytica; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 06/04/2018 – Facebook backs U.S. regulation of internet political ads; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,050 shares. 33,836 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Regis Limited Liability holds 26,928 shares. Security Trust Commerce owns 13,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 27,714 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,857 shares. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri reported 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Philadelphia Tru reported 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Rockshelter Management Ltd Com has 5.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,245 shares. Moreover, Ami Invest Mgmt has 2.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares to 68,545 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: GoPro, Tesla Fall in Premarket, Pepsi Fizzes – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,687 shares to 30,728 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,678 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New CEO at Zoetis effective January 1, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Lp has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 782,338 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 76,831 shares. Ohio-based Mai Cap has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 95,688 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). S&Co holds 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 13,747 shares. Ajo LP holds 395,784 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has 4,980 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.42% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,993 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.19% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 15,968 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 25,703 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.54% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).