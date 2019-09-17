Facebook (FB) Holder Guild Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Chesapeake Asset Management Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $837,596

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 3.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Cardenas: CONGRESSMAN TONY CARDENAS WANTS PRIVACY ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 644,489 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Management owns 4,521 shares. Systematic Financial Lp reported 16,567 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 153,760 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.27 million shares. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Liability Company De invested 2.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 29,690 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc stated it has 2.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadian Capital Mngmt LP holds 4.35% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.45% or 11,302 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 50 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Fincl Management has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd invested in 50,400 shares.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 32,710 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,630 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.81 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.