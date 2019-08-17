Facebook (FB) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Pl Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and; 26/03/2018 – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak:; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 63,037 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

