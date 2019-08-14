Facebook (FB) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Stake; Pointstate Capital LP Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $18.52 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 22/03/2018 – NPR: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by leaders of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ACCESS TO USER FRIENDS REQUIRES LOGIN REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – EU experts’ fake news report draws false conclusions: consumer group; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 1176.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 349,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 379,188 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.41M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 233,340 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 98,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,522 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

