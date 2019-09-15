Facebook (FB) Holder Gfs Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $3.92 Million; Deccan Value Investors LP Increased Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding by $154.19 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 29/05/2018 – RT @PlainSite: Today, we are pleased to release our second Reality Check report: Herbalife Nutrition, Ltd; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWED CALL & TEXT HISTORY FEATURE TO CONFIRM THAT CO DOES NOT COLLECT CONTENT OF MESSAGES, AND WILL DELETE ALL LOGS OLDER THAN 1 YR; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data […]; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week; 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook, former employee alleges in report; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $208.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 91,215 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 5 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 4.35M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 9.74M shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Llc has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Group One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 33,358 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 21,877 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 13,574 shares. Whittier Tru Communications has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Icahn Carl C invested in 35.23 million shares or 5.68% of the stock. Moreover, Jennison Associates Ltd has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 28,493 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.02% or 20,873 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 20,835 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,080 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 85,255 shares. 152,850 were accumulated by Gmt. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability reported 360,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,273 are owned by Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Next Financial owns 18,384 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd invested in 3,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.41 million shares. 273,451 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 43 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 11,859 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 4.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 650,000 shares. Maverick Cap invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,651 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc.

