Facebook (FB) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 214,787 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02 million, up from 197,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. It closed at $76.31 lastly. It is down 11.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $187.46. About 6.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102,441 shares to 818,828 shares, valued at $46.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,212 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares to 886,237 shares, valued at $40.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

