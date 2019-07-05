Facebook (FB) Holder Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Stake by $881,460

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Four of the EU’s harshest hits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK COOPERATES WITH GOVERNMENT ONLY IF THREAT OF HARM IS IMMINENT OR IF LEGALLY REQUIRED TO DO SO; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 25/04/2018 – “Alphabet’s products seem to have more proven durability and utility in the lives of consumers than Facebook’s products, as displayed in recent weakness of users and usage in Facebook’s most mature and highly monetized market of North America,” the firm’s analyst writes; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 5,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40M, down from 145,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 10.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs reported 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Glob Ltd has invested 6.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 2,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney stated it has 27,719 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 167,670 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 1.17 million shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,678 shares. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% or 103,638 shares in its portfolio. Valiant Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 365,023 shares. Grassi Investment Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,254 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 28.12M shares. Mechanics National Bank Department holds 0.05% or 1,320 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.27% or 2,450 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 110,882 shares to 118,903 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).