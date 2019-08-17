Facebook (FB) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $401,720; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Bailard Cut Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 6,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 382,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 389,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,269 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 9,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 05/04/2018 – Kremlin calls Facebook’s removal of Russian media accounts censorship; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,543 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Aviva Pcl invested in 2.91 million shares or 1.05% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 325,464 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Lc holds 13,979 shares. 417,700 are owned by Artemis Invest Llp. 1.34M were reported by Cullen Ltd Liability Co. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.68% or 54,377 shares. Saturna Cap reported 1.69 million shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability owns 6,284 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust reported 120,675 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 105,347 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 2.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 64,819 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.35M shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,800 shares to 12,260 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,969 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 110,049 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office reported 2,262 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 10,489 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 1.54% or 1.06 million shares. Korea Inv holds 1.34% or 1.79M shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,550 shares. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 5.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 170,838 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,270 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Liability Company holds 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 146,098 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication accumulated 1,470 shares. 22,998 are owned by Mirador Prns L P. Boys Arnold & Company reported 41,472 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.3% or 8,586 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Llc owns 1.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.04M shares.