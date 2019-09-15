Facebook (FB) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63 million, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – There’s More Going On Than Facebook’s Faceplant: Markets Live; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG; 17/05/2018 – The top proxy adviser also recommended voting in favor of proposals aimed at improving Facebook’s response to problems like election interference and harassment; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – EP President Antonio Tajani: Facebook’s Zuckerberg Accepted European Parliament Invitation to Come to Brussels; 25/04/2018 – Jerome Taylor: Breaking: Facebook quarterly profit leaps 63% to $5 bn — @AFP; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca (CCA) by 325.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 31,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,075 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, up from 9,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Insd Mun Fd Cca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 10,586 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 170,758 shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $53.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sold $10 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Abrams Capital Mngmt LP has invested 5.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 7.24% or 76,680 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.95% or 499,072 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has 4.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 200,040 are held by Cap Financial Advisers Lc. Sns Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,235 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 295,949 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Lc reported 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlas Browninc accumulated 4,404 shares. 45,659 are held by Sand Hill Global Ltd Llc. Zevenbergen Capital Investments holds 596,479 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Llc, Washington-based fund reported 20,308 shares. Artemis Invest Llp has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian (Uk) Ltd holds 1.77% or 897,190 shares in its portfolio.