Facebook (FB) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 463,505 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG GIVES TESTIMONY TO SENATE: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an “Unsend” feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.