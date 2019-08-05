Facebook (FB) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $6.99 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 19/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules:; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Zuck’s Polished Performance Won’t Quell Facebook Crisis — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.76 million were accumulated by Edgewood Management. Cypress Group has 2,193 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors invested 7.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,998 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc invested in 2,175 shares. Abrams Capital Limited Partnership invested in 4.8% or 1.02 million shares. 89,127 are owned by Associated Banc. Moreover, Karp Capital Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 146,098 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd. Tremblant Gp holds 373,561 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rampart Investment Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,080 shares. Stillwater Management Limited Liability Co reported 27,129 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Cap Invest reported 11,647 shares. Foster & Motley owns 1,738 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 103,555 shares to 139,411 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.52 million shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 70,628 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Endurance Wealth Management holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Company owns 342,773 shares. 14,072 are held by Hallmark. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,098 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1,842 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp reported 57,100 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,700 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 111,011 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,586 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.28% or 351,611 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.