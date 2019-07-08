Facebook (FB) Holder Eqis Capital Management Raised Holding; As Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Stock Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Position by $2.15 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 20,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 08/05/2018 – Match Isn’t Worried About Facebook Dating App Competition; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 66,791 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 0.11% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 11,400 shares stake. 272,105 are held by Hood River Capital Limited Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 14,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 400 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 19,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 423,163 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. 260 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 49,178 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 6,434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 436,511 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 17,744 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 507,272 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 57,873 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.08 million activity. 1,275 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares with value of $72,497 were sold by Miglani Nalin Kumar.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6,542 shares to 2,853 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,822 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust has 9,404 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Ltd has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vigilant Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 44,023 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.15M shares. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 340,328 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. The Indiana-based Lynch Assocs In has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc invested in 0.72% or 20,448 shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated reported 2,244 shares stake. Golub Ltd Liability Company accumulated 300,176 shares or 4.34% of the stock. 28,963 are owned by Blue Financial Cap. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Company accumulated 6.81% or 350,000 shares. Polar Llp stated it has 1.11 million shares or 1.71% of all its holdings.

