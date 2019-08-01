Facebook (FB) Holder Edgewood Management Increased Holding; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Sheffield Asset Management Has Raised Its Position

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $194.66. About 9.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Kogan criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica’s Use of Data from 50 Million Profiles; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $194.66. About 9.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% or 10,168 shares. Private Inc has 51,266 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 64,876 shares. North American Management Corporation has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 4.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,015 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.14% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.38% or 2.65M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Condor Cap Management has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,962 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 25,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 955,000 were reported by Senator Group L P.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares to 8.52 million shares, valued at $1.68B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,931 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.