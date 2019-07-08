Facebook (FB) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Edgewood Management Trimmed Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Valuation Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Widely-watched Dutch comedian says “Bye Bye Facebook”; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 436,768 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq" on March 13, 2019

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares to 6.47M shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.79 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,027 shares to 144,806 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.