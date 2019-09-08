Facebook (FB) Holder Eastern Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Stake by $3.91 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 53,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 85,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 138,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made Mistakes, Needs to Be More Proactive (Video); 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 03/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Advertisers Leaving Facebook for Snap (Video); 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 23,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 44,992 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 68,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

