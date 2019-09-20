Facebook (FB) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised Position by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Trimmed by $358,475

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 25,154 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 30,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 376,503 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 899% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 07/03/2018 – Facebook looks for a musical boost; 05/04/2018 – ICO: INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 15.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 434,975 shares to 833,501 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 215,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp reported 15,675 shares stake. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has invested 0.12% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 11,781 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Asset One Ltd invested in 0.01% or 36,147 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 80 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 0.04% or 57,300 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% or 6,111 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11,729 shares. Old Republic Interest Corporation accumulated 351,800 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 247,622 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 253,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Hallmark Cap Incorporated accumulated 31,572 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,060 shares to 17,781 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,899 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

