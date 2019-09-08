Facebook (FB) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $938,618

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SEEKS INFO ON CONTROLS FACEBOOK HAS TO PROTECT USERS; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data with style; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: Facebook Said It Would Conduct Extensive Audit of All Those Apps, but Process Will Take a Long Time; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 88,398 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. 87,998 are owned by Franklin Street Nc. New England And Mgmt owns 2,425 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Lc owns 1,419 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd owns 2.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,275 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 815,492 shares. Private Ocean Llc holds 1,028 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc reported 5,279 shares. Miura Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 170,000 shares or 4.85% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Commerce owns 6,305 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weatherstone accumulated 0.49% or 2,793 shares. Fmr Limited has 115.07 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability holds 1.08% or 53,703 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares to 376,871 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 123,912 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management reported 25,431 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 595 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 13,215 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30.84 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,230 shares. Permit Capital Lc invested in 2% or 69,000 shares. Girard Ltd accumulated 3,703 shares. 8,852 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt. Summit Secs Group Inc Llc holds 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,400 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,829 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 52,537 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 182,867 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Financial Bank N A holds 1.08% or 142,191 shares.

