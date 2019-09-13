Facebook (FB) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $29.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Covey Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by $476,320

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 247,092 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 661,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.57M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NewsBreak: House Asks Tech Giants for Documents in Antitrust Probe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Twitter Stock Hit New All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley reported 4,365 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 72,407 shares. Parus (Uk) Ltd holds 19.45% or 220,178 shares in its portfolio. 234,909 are owned by Cap Ca. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 7,102 shares. Hodges Cap Management reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Capital reported 0.02% stake. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Llc holds 24,400 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 75,565 shares. 417,200 are owned by Alberta Inv Management. Mechanics Bancorporation Department invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suncoast Equity holds 5.81% or 147,059 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,703 shares. Davis Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 175,000 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 903,594 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares to 33,895 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.