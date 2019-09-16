Facebook (FB) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Thomas White International LTD Holding In Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Was Upped

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 661,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.57M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WOULD NOT ‘PROACTIVELY’ COOPERATE WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXTREME VETTING OF IMMIGRANTS; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 11,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 141,588 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, up from 130,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $112.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 111,886 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp stated it has 1.49M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Partners Lc accumulated 4,664 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Weitz Inv Mgmt holds 3.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 423,500 shares. Signature Est Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,836 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.12% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 317,221 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 3.93 million shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 4,551 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt owns 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,900 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 3,080 shares. Dorsal Cap Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 661,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,084 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp accumulated 1.41M shares. Artemis Invest Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 466,709 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA) by 52,998 shares to 28 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,092 shares, and cut its stake in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY).